Houston's newest all-day cafe debuts next week. Agnes Café & Provisions opens Tuesday, June 8 for breakfast and lunch with dinner to follow in the coming weeks. Located in the former Tropicales space at 2132 Bissonnet St., the Mediterranean-inspired concept has been developed by two childhood friends, Becks Prime president Molly Voorhees and Carolyn Dorros, executive vice president of Wolff Companies. Voorhees, who lives in the area, saw an opportunity to bring a new concept to the neighborhood that's casual during the day and more refined at night.