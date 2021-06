Oil extended gains amid signs of a recovery in demand in parts of the western world, and after OPEC+ provided an upbeat assessment of the market’s outlook. Futures in New York rose 0.8 percent after closing at their highest price since October 2018. Brent also climbed after settling above $70 a barrel. U.S. gasoline demand was the highest since the pandemic began last week, according to Descartes Labs, while traffic on U.K. roads was higher than pre-pandemic levels for the first time.