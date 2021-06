This week, PlayStation and Guerilla Games revealed our first look at the gameplay of Horizon Forbidden West, the sequel to 2017's Horizon Zero Dawn, coming to PS4 and PS5. And no surprise it looks really good, just like its predecessor did and was. Horizon Zero Dawn is one of the best-looking games on PS4, and it looks like Horizon Forbidden West is only going to take this to the next level, at least on PS5. We still don't know what the game looks like on PS4.