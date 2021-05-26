Cancel
Colorado Springs, CO

Pedal through history during Bike Month in June

Posted by 
Colorado Springs, Colorado
Colorado Springs, Colorado
 8 days ago

To celebrate Colorado Springs Sesquicentennial (150th anniversary) Bike Month (June 1-30) we invite you to Pedal Our Past* to learn about and celebrate Colorado Springs’ history.

Pedal Through History

214-10530_ppld_photo_palmer_learning_to_ride_a_bike.png

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1suVOf_0aCG0KSK00
Written on the back of the photograph: "Dorothy Teaching General to ride her bike. Note Echo Rocks in the background."

Ride along one or more of five pre-designated routes. Choose the historic loop that fits you and your family and friends, fitness level and curiosity about Colorado Springs. Visit ColoradoSprings.gov/PedalOurPast to explore historic tours in five neighborhoods:

  • The Legacy Loop
  • Old Colorado City
  • Southeast Colorado Springs
  • Cragmor
  • Hillside Neighborhood

The Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum has identified points of interest on these five neighborhood routes. During the entire month of June riders can stop at and learn about historic locations, sites and points of interest through temporary informational signs along the City’s trail system.

“Bicycles are the perfect tool to explore a city: They are fast enough that you can cover some ground, slow enough that you can really see things, nimble enough that you can stop at a moment’s notice, and open not just to sights, but to scents, sounds, tastes, and tactile and kinetic elements too. So there’s no better way to experience the history of the city in its landscape than a tour by bike,” said Kate Brady, Senior Bicycle Planner for the City of Colorado Springs.

This event will replace the annual Bike to Work Day event held every June.

"Beards Bonnets and Bikes" family ride with Mayor Suthers

Fashion your best bonnet and burliest (or well-trimmed) beard and ride like it’s 1871 with Mayor John Suthers and his wife Janet for Beards, Bonnets and Bikes! to kick of the 2021 season of family rides for Kids on Bikes.

When: Saturday, June 5, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: The ride starts and ends at America the Beautiful Park, located at 126 Cimino Drive.

Route: The ride is a six-mile round trip along the Pikes Peak Greenway Trail at a very relaxed pace with minimal street crossings. The group will enjoy popsicles at the halfway point at what has affectionately become known as the PopCycle Bridge (on the Pikes Peak Greenway at Van Buren Street).

-----

*Pedal Our Past is organized by the City of Colorado Springs and is supported by local media partners KOAA News5, Magic 98.5 FM and The Colorado Springs Independent Newspaper. A special thanks to our organizing sponsors, the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, Bike Colorado Springs, and the Trails and Open Space Coalition.

Colorado Springs, Colorado

Colorado Springs, Colorado

The City of Colorado Springs is the Home Rule Municipality that is the county seat and the most populous municipality of El Paso County, Colorado, United States. Colorado Springs is the second most populous city and the most extensive city in the State of Colorado. It is the principal city of the Colorado Springs, CO Metropolitan Statistical Area and is the second most prominent city of the Front Range Urban Corridor. It is located in east central Colorado, on Fountain Creek, 60 miles (97 km) south of Denver. At 6,035 feet (1,839 m) the city stands over 1 mile (1.6 km) above sea level, though some areas are significantly higher and lower. Colorado Springs is near the base of Pikes Peak, which rises 14,115 feet (4,302 m) above sea level on the eastern edge of the Southern Rocky Mountains.

