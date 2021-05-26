Pedal through history during Bike Month in June

To celebrate Colorado Springs Sesquicentennial (150th anniversary) Bike Month (June 1-30) we invite you to Pedal Our Past* to learn about and celebrate Colorado Springs’ history.

Pedal Through History

Written on the back of the photograph: "Dorothy Teaching General to ride her bike. Note Echo Rocks in the background."

Ride along one or more of five pre-designated routes. Choose the historic loop that fits you and your family and friends, fitness level and curiosity about Colorado Springs. Visit ColoradoSprings.gov/PedalOurPast to explore historic tours in five neighborhoods:

The Legacy Loop

Old Colorado City

Southeast Colorado Springs

Cragmor

Hillside Neighborhood

The Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum has identified points of interest on these five neighborhood routes. During the entire month of June riders can stop at and learn about historic locations, sites and points of interest through temporary informational signs along the City’s trail system.

“Bicycles are the perfect tool to explore a city: They are fast enough that you can cover some ground, slow enough that you can really see things, nimble enough that you can stop at a moment’s notice, and open not just to sights, but to scents, sounds, tastes, and tactile and kinetic elements too. So there’s no better way to experience the history of the city in its landscape than a tour by bike,” said Kate Brady, Senior Bicycle Planner for the City of Colorado Springs.

This event will replace the annual Bike to Work Day event held every June.

"Beards Bonnets and Bikes" family ride with Mayor Suthers

Fashion your best bonnet and burliest (or well-trimmed) beard and ride like it’s 1871 with Mayor John Suthers and his wife Janet for Beards, Bonnets and Bikes! to kick of the 2021 season of family rides for Kids on Bikes.

When: Saturday, June 5, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: The ride starts and ends at America the Beautiful Park, located at 126 Cimino Drive.

Route: The ride is a six-mile round trip along the Pikes Peak Greenway Trail at a very relaxed pace with minimal street crossings. The group will enjoy popsicles at the halfway point at what has affectionately become known as the PopCycle Bridge (on the Pikes Peak Greenway at Van Buren Street).

-----

*Pedal Our Past is organized by the City of Colorado Springs and is supported by local media partners KOAA News5, Magic 98.5 FM and The Colorado Springs Independent Newspaper. A special thanks to our organizing sponsors, the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, Bike Colorado Springs, and the Trails and Open Space Coalition.