FRAMINGHAM, Mass., May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clinical Enterprise, Inc. d/b/a empowerDX , today announced its at-home COVID-19 testing kit received FDA-emergency use authorization for children three years and older. The direct-to-consumer company, owned by Eurofins Scientific, is the first to receive an EUA for an at-home PCR nasal test for young children. empowerDX launched its FDA-authorized at-home COVID test in the fall of 2020 to consumers 18 years and older. The company's tests are now available without a prescription on empowerdxlab.com, Amazon, RiteAid as well as via Uber's on-demand delivery service.