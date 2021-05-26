Cancel
Exxon: At least 2 board members lose seats in climate fight

By CATHY BUSSEWITZ - Associated Press
Frankfort Times
 8 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Exxon Mobil’s shareholders have voted to replace at least two of the company's 12 board members with directors who are seen as better suited to fight climate change, bolster Exxon’s finances and guide it through a transition to cleaner energy. The results, which Exxon called preliminary,...

#Board Members#Time Change#Ap#Exxon Mobil#Fight Climate Change#Shareholders#Voting#Company#Finances#Cleaner Energy#Inspectors
