In New York, comedians have gone to the dogs. At $25 for a half-hour walk, it’s a good day job. “It was the best job when I was young,” J.F. Harris says. “I’d be like, I am going to walk these three dogs and then I am going to have an hour break. During that hour break, I am going to write. Then I’d walk another two dogs and have another hour break and that’s when I’d send out emails to try to get booked. And while you’re walking, you can work on jokes or listen to a podcast or comedy album.”