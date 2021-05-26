Cancel
Athens, TX

It’s Back! The 90th ‘Old Fiddlers’ Reunion’ May 29 and 30 In Athens

By Tara Holley
Posted by 
Classic Rock 96.1
Classic Rock 96.1
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Well, it happened last year, but due to the pandemic the Athens Old Fiddlers Reunion was a drive-in concert and some of the best elements of the gathering weren't safely possible. But this year, it's back in it's full glory! Fiddlin,' of course. But also street dances, a carnival, and food vendors!

classicrock961.com
