VIDEO: Take a “Magic Flight” Over Disneyland Paris, See the Park Like Never Before

Lego will release a new LEGO Art World Map set next month, which allows fans to reimagine the world according to their personality and travel wishes.The new set is Lego’s biggest ever with 11,695 pieces, and is inspired by bathymetric mapping (the measurement of water depth) of the ocean floor. It is set to launch on 1 June, retailing at US$249.99 (£177).The map is designed so that builders can customise the map in different ways, such as allowing their favourite part of the world to be in the centre of the map or rearranging the tiles to explore different patterns...