VIDEO: Take a “Magic Flight” Over Disneyland Paris, See the Park Like Never Before
Disneyland Paris has released a relaxing new video that lets you experience the resort “as you’ve never seen it before!” The drone footage will have you soaring above, around, and through some of Disneyland Paris’ attractions, including Indiana Jones and the Temple of Peril, Big Thunder Mountain, and Phantom Manor. The video is perfect for anyone who has been missing the park after it has been closed for seven months. Watch the video below.wdwnt.com