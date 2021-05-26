Cancel
New Orleans, LA

The Latest: All-night liquor sales returning to New Orleans

By Associated Press
spectrumnews1.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS — New Orleans is preparing to allow all-night alcohol sales again. And the city is lifting a ban on parades and its traditional “second line” marches as coronavirus vaccinations rates improve and hospitalizations for COVID-19 stay low. The city says it will end the 1 a.m. shutdown of...

POTUSCNN

June 2 coronavirus news

White House won't say if herd immunity against Covid-19 is achievable. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki declined to say if the administration considered herd immunity to be a realistic and achievable goal, telling reporters Wednesday that Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, “kind of refuted that as the right definition of how we should look to how we're going to make progress.”
Public HealthTribTown.com

The Latest: Peru reports COVID-19 death toll is over 180,000

LIMA, Peru — Peru announced a sharp increase in its COVID-19 death toll, saying there have been more than 180,000 fatalities since the pandemic hit the country early last year. The announcement was made in the presidential palace during the presentation of a report by a working group commissioned to...
LifestyleTimes Daily

Sparkling beaches: Cyprus has cleanest waters in EU

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Tourism in Cyprus got a shot in the arm Tuesday after Europe’s environmental watchdog ranked the country first among the European Union's 27 nations for having the cleanest swimming waters. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten...
TravelPosted by
Daily Mail

Matt Hancock defends timing of India travel restrictions as SAGE scientist says closing borders quicker would have slowed down spread of '50% more transmissible' variant and Yvette Cooper calls for holidays to be delayed

Matt Hancock today defended the timing of travel restrictions on India but dodged questions on whether the decision was linked to Downing Street's planned trade mission as Labour urged the Government to delay the resumption of global travel tomorrow amid concerns over a third virus surge. Critics have warned that...
WorldThe Guardian

The Guardian view on Covid ethics: easier to enter lockdown than leave it

The rollout of the vaccine in Britain has seemingly sprung the lock that kept the public indoors during the past pandemic year. For many this is a cause for celebration. Some may have paused, however, and wondered why many scientists appeared reluctant, as coronavirus restrictions eased, to take advantage of the new freedoms. For these experts, the risks are just not worth it. Indoor mixing, potentially with lots of different people, allows for circumstances fraught with danger in a viral pandemic.
Europe101 WIXX

UK demands more time to solve Northern Ireland border riddle

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain has demanded the European Union give it more time to solve the post-Brexit Northern Irish border riddle, proposing to phase in checks on food from October, the BBC said on Monday, while Ireland said the deal needed to be made to work. After the United Kingdom...
Violent CrimesThe Independent

AP News Digest 3 a.m.

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org. ————————- ONLY ON AP. ————————- MILITARY-SEXUAL ASSAULT — Military service leaders are privately expressing reservations about removing sexual assault cases from the chain...
WorldTelegraph

Boris Johnson is not to blame for the spread of the Indian variant

How convenient it would be for opponents of the Prime Minister if there was truth in the narrative that he had shown a cavalier attitude towards Covid 19, ignoring and over-ruling the cautions of his expert advisers. It isn’t just Dominic Cummings who is trying to spin this tale. One current government insider was quoted anonymously on Sunday as saying: “It’s very clear that we should have closed the border to India earlier and that Boris did not do so because he didn’t want to offend Modi.” Typical of Labour’s response throughout the Covid crisis, the shadow Home Secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds jumped on the bandwagon, saying that the government should have closed down travel from India sooner. The message is: yes Boris deserves half a cheer for his vaccination programme, but look, here he is again riding roughshod over scientific evidence, and we are all now going to pay the price in more deaths and serious illness.
Politicswcn247.com

EU concerned about Greek use of anti-migrant sound cannon

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is expressing concern about Greece’s use of a sound cannon to scare migrants away from its borders. The Associated Press reported on Monday that Greek border police are firing bursts of deafening noise into Turkey from a long-range acoustic device. The sound cannon is part of an array of new barriers being installed and tested at the 125-mile Greek-Turkey border to stop people from entering the EU without authorization. A European Commission spokesperson said Thursday that the device might contravene the 27-nation bloc’s laws on fundamental rights. He says the EU’s executive branch will be seeking information from Athens.
Public HealthArkansas Online

U.K. rushes testing to tackle variant before curbs eased

LONDON -- British health workers, aided by the army, distributed coronavirus tests door to door Saturday in two towns in northern England, seeking to contain a fast-spreading variant that threatens plans to lift all lockdown restrictions next month. Cases of a variant first identified in India have more than doubled...
PoliticsDerrick

EU, Mideast nations look to train at Cyprus security center

LARNACA, Cyprus (AP) — Three European Union member nations and three Middle Eastern countries are looking to train personnel in border, customs, maritime and cybersecurity techniques at a cutting-edge U.S.-funded facility in Cyprus that is expected to be ready early next year, the Cypriot foreign minister said Thursday. The Cyprus...
Labor IssuesSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Greek labor unions call 24-hour general strike for June 10

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek labor unions are calling a 24-hour general strike for next week to protest proposed legislation which they say will jeopardize worker rights. UK PM Boris Johnson marries fiancee in private ceremony. Chinese city locks down neighborhood after virus upsurge. Agent tells The Associated Press that...
MilitaryTimes Daily

Russian upper house votes to exit from overflight treaty

MOSCOW (AP) — The Russian parliament's upper house voted Wednesday to withdraw from an international treaty allowing surveillance flights over military facilities following the U.S. exit from the treaty. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
EconomyCNBC

China restricted imports from Australia. Now Australia is selling elsewhere

Tensions between the two countries soared in recent months and deteriorated sharply after Australia supported a call for a global inquiry into China's handling of Covid-19. China has since taken several measures restricting Australian imports. "Exports to China have predictably collapsed in the areas hit by sanctions, but most of...
Reno, NVrecordargusnews.com

June 01, 2021

FALLON, Nev. (AP) — Pick-up truck drivers motor up to a white trailer in a parking lot on Fallon Paiute-Shoshone land in Nevada’s high desert and within a few moments they’re handed forms to sign, jabbed with coronavirus vaccine and sent on their way. The pop-up clinic 60 miles east of Reno is one of 28 locations in the state […]