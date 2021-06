Dr. Anthony Fauci addressed concerns regarding U.S. funding of projects at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in an interview on NewsNation Now on Wednesday. The National Institutes of Health funneled $3.4 million to the WIV through the non-profit EcoHealth Alliance from 2014 to 2019, for the purpose of researching bat coronaviruses. The funding has come under scrutiny amid concerns that the novel coronavirus may have leaked from the WIV.