SEELEY LAKE – Seeley-Swan High School Sophomore Owen Hoag won the Missoulian's Athlete of the Week for the week of May 23 after receiving the most votes. He was nominated after winning the 100-meter dash, the 200 and the 400 as well as anchoring the winning 1,600 relay team at the District 13-C track and field meet May 14-15. He also owns the top 400 time in Class C this season.