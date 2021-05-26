Cancel
Airdrie RCMP investigating hit-and-run that injured cyclist in Stonegate

By Airdrie Today Staff
airdrietoday.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAirdrie RCMP is investigating a recent hit-and-run involving a cyclist. The incident occurred at 12:48 p.m. on May 17, according to a press release, when RCMP officers were dispatched to the northwest area of Stonegate in Airdrie after a cyclist was reported to have been struck by a small car.

