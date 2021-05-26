Airdrie RCMP investigating hit-and-run that injured cyclist in Stonegate

On Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at approximately 8:05 AM, officers responded to a serious motor vehicle collision in the intersection of Gorman Avenue and Eighth Street. Upon arrival officers located a 4-door Nissan sedan that had struck a telephone pole. The driver of that vehicle sustained severe injuries. She is currently at a local hospital where she is listed in critical condition. Two small children were in the backseat of the vehicle and were also taken to a local hospital where they were treated and released. A preliminary investigation revealed that a silver 4-door vehicle, unknown make and model, was travelling on Gorman Avenue and struck the Nissan in the rear causing it to hit the telephone pole. The striking vehicle fled the scene continuing east on Gorman Ave. The Laurel Police Department’s Crash Investigation Team is handling the investigation which includes determining what factors led to the collision. All three victims have been identified and more information will be released as it becomes available.