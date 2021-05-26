Montana Loon Society 2021 Loon Watch
This past year has given us an even greater appreciation for our federal and state wildlife biologists and their interns as well as all the volunteers that kept looking out for loons and their habitats in the midst of difficult times and conditions. Thank you just doesn't seem enough but THANK YOU! We hope you have a wonderful year of getting outside and appreciating life in all its diverse forms and thank you for all you do for loons and their neighbors.www.seeleylake.com