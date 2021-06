Have you been keeping up with our Roulé aux Fromage saga? Well, let’s catch you up!. A few days ago we found that one of our favorite bacon and cheese roll (aka the Roulé aux Fromage) had returned to Les Halles Boulangerie Patisserie in the France Pavilion at EPCOT. And, while we were excited to reunite with the cheesy, bacon-y goodness, there was one thing lacking — the bacon. But, the Cast Members in the France Pavilion were watching and they RESPONDED with MORE bacon! So, we had to go over and check it out!