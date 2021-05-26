Praying for revival

Many individuals I have worked with (in mental health and ministry) often state that they struggle with identity. Specifically, they mention a loss of identity due to others setting boundaries and regulations on their capabilities. Defining our capabilities and identity based on the limitations and definitions of another person or group can certainly cause us to feel as though our potential future identity is stolen. This can be a common process for individuals that are often referred to as a “being a people pleaser” or “playing by the rules.” While some rules are in place to protect us, others can definitely hinder our potential victory and full identity development. When I counsel individuals struggling with this particular challenge, I ask them this very important question: “Who (or what) is the most important authority you define yourself and your potential by?”