FEMA announces end to mass vaccinations at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

ATLANTA — You only have days left to get a COVID-19 vaccination at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

FEMA said it will close the site on June 7.

The center is operated by Fulton County and the State of Georgia and supported by FEMA. People can simply walk up without an appointment to receive a vaccination.

“We appreciate the work of everyone who helped this center provide vaccinations to so many people,” said Gracia Szczech, FEMA Region IV Administrator. “The center was established in a location accessible to socially vulnerable populations and it was successful in its mission. Now, FEMA will continue to support the State of Georgia and local communities with resources as they reach deeper into communities.”

At its peak, the site was able to get 8,000 to 9,000 vaccinations a day. The site operated seven days a week.

“To me it’s another feather in Fulton County’s cap. I mean even Washington, D.C., is taking notice of the good work that we’re doing here,” said Fulton County Commission Chair Rob Pitts.

Thousands of people have been able to receive vaccines at the site since it opened in March.

All GEMA mass vaccination sites closed last week across Georgia.

