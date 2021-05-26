Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

At George Floyd memorial service, Episcopalians remember lives lost and recommit to ‘stand against the tide’

By Egan Millard
episcopalnewsservice.org
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the article[Episcopal News Service] Bishops, priests and laypeople from across The Episcopal Church gathered online on May 25 for a memorial service to mark the first anniversary of the murder of George Floyd. The multi-diocesan effort included musical performances, a message from Presiding Bishop Michael Curry and a prayer of lament filmed in George Floyd Square in Minneapolis, Minnesota, where then-police officer Derek Chauvin killed Floyd by kneeling on his neck for over nine minutes on May 25, 2020.

www.episcopalnewsservice.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Kentucky State
State
Minnesota State
State
Alabama State
State
Washington State
State
Missouri State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
Person
Emmett Till
Person
George Floyd
Person
Harriet Tubman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Episcopalians#Minneapolis Police#Church Service#Memorial Service#God#Episcopal News Service#St John S Church#African Americans#Christians#Department Of Indian Work#Community#Hope#Stand#Lament#Lexington#Silent Tears#Colorado#Canada
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
MinoritiesWashington Post

George Floyd anniversary is a chance for white evangelicals to stand up for Black lives

(RNS) — The wave of demonstrations following the murder of George Floyd a year ago may have marked the largest unified movement in United States history. Polling suggests that anywhere from 15 million to 26 million people took to the streets, demanding accountability for Floyd’s death, a major restructuring of our criminal justice system and an intentional, nationwide push for racial equality.
Forsyth County, NCWinston-Salem Journal

Our view: Remembering George Floyd

Today marks the first anniversary of the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man who was killed by a Minneapolis police officer who knelt on his neck for more than nine minutes, obstructing his breath as he begged for his life. A jury of 12 found Floyd’s killer guilty of one count of second-degree murder, one count of third-degree murder, and one count of manslaughter on April 20. He awaits sentencing and has appealed his convictions. Three other officers involved are awaiting trial.
Minneapolis, MNWRAL

Communities pause to remember life of George Floyd

Remembrances are being held in Minneapolis to mark the one year anniversary of the death of George Floyd, as the nation pauses to remember his tragic death and the protests and outrage that followed. The governor of Minnesota has called for a moment of silence for 9 minutes and 29 seconds across the state. Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauven was convicted in April of murdering Floyd by holding his knee across Floyd's neck for more than 9 minutes as he struggled to breathe.
Phoenix, AZfox10phoenix.com

Organizations remember the lives of George Floyd and Dion Johnson

PHOENIX - May 25 marks one year since George Floyd was killed by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin after he pressed his knee into Floyd's neck for almost nine minutes. His horrific and public death sparked an international movement, calling out racial injustice and demanding change. That change is...
Minneapolis, MNkingfield.org

Rise and Remember: George Floyd Memorial Global Celebration

The George Floyd Global Memorial and the community at George Floyd Square will host a celebration at 38th and Chicago in Minneapolis, MN on May 25, 2021 from 1-9pm to commemorate the 1st Anniversary of the death of George Floyd and the community that emerged in the wake of the tragedy. The free event centers the family and friends of George “Perry” Floyd Jr., Minnesota families impacted by injustice, and the people who’ve preserved the Memorial for 12 months.
Corpus Christi, TXPosted by
KIII 3News

Local activists join the nation remembering George Floyd

South Texas activists joined the call for change and police departments to re-evaluate protocols. "I watched the video, really, truthfully, only twice. It does stir up some emotion inside," said Jeremy Coleman, the president of the NAACP-Corpus Christi chapter. "The first thing comes to mind, like he said is the...
Homelessunitedwayla.org

In Memory of George Floyd, Standing United

-- The following is a message from President and CEO of United Way of Greater Los Angeles -- It is hard to believe that it has been a year since the murder of George Floyd. The callous disregard for his pleas for help and the value of his life leave an image that is forever seared in our memory. Yet, we know this was not an isolated incident, but rather a systemic pattern of racism and violence against Black Americans that traces back to the first ship of enslaved Africans that arrived in America more than 400 years ago.
Richmond, VAhamptonroadsmessenger.com

To Remember George Floyd, Demand an End to Qualified Immunity

To Remember George Floyd, Demand an End to Qualified Immunity. Richmond, Virginia—Today marks exactly one year since four Minnesota police officers—Derek Chauvin, Thomas Lane, J. Kueng, and Tou Thao—murdered George Floyd. After apprehending Floyd for the suspicion of using counterfeit money, Chauvin held his knee on Floyd’s neck for 9 minutes and 29 seconds. Floyd’s last cries for his mother and “I can’t breathe” served as a lightning rod for a summer of protests across the country. But for Black and Brown communities, who experience racist police violence every day, it was just another tragedy in a long line of injustice their community has witnessed at the hands of racist police. As we mark the anniversary of another senseless death, we must come together to abolish qualified immunity and demand police accountability.
Minneapolis, MNkisswtlz.com

Watch Live: Celebration of Life for George Floyd in Minneapolis

A celebration of George Floyd’s life is being held in downtown Minneapolis on Tuesday, a year after his death at the hands of police sparked worldwide protests and a reckoning on racial justice. The celebration, organized by the George Floyd Memorial Foundation, caps days of marches, rallies and panel discussions to memorialize Floyd and call for federal action on police reform.
New York City, NYThe New Yorker

George Floyd, the Tulsa Massacre, and Memorial Days

This year, Memorial Day, the national holiday on which we commemorate the men and women of the American military who died in the course of war, falls on May 31st, a date that marks the centennial anniversary of the Tulsa massacre, a racial pogrom in which the Black population of the prosperous Greenwood District of that city was attacked, murdered, and terrorized, leaving as many as three hundred dead. Last year, Memorial Day fell on May 25th, the day that George Floyd died, in the custody of a white Minneapolis police officer; the ineffable terribleness of the video depicting his death soon launched a wave of chaos and fury that swept across the nation. The massacre in Greenwood was just one outrage among a cluster of racially motivated eruptions that began in the aftermath of the First World War—the bloodletting in mid-1919 was so commonplace that the period came to be known as the Red Summer. The protracted brutality of Floyd’s death sparked protests and uprisings in more than three hundred and fifty cities in the United States. These two Memorial Days point inescapably not only to those who have died on battlefields abroad but to the theatres of conflict at home and the freighted politics of race, grief, and culpability.
Toledo, OHPosted by
WTOL 11

Toledo Black Lives Matter activists remember George Floyd and the protests following his murder

TOLEDO, Ohio — It's been one year since the death of George Floyd, and here at home, Black Lives Matter Activists are remembering that day and what it means to them. "Today marks an anniversary of that powerful day where we first saw those images - those terrorizing, disgusting images that we'll never forget," said Julian Mack, spokesperson for the Community Solidarity Response Network of Toledo.
MinoritiesThe Guardian

Two lives changed by the death of George Floyd

A year after George Floyd was murdered, the movement instigated by his death has spread across the US and the world, but Black people in Minneapolis are still living with the emotional fallout from that day. Anushka Asthana speaks to Amudalat Ajasa, who was still a student when she heard the news and marched in protest against police brutality against Black people before becoming a Guardian contributor earlier this year. Amudalat looks back on how the crisis has changed her sense of her city and why she felt compelled to document the movement as it took shape.
FestivalVictoria Advocate

Remembering service and sacrifice on Memorial Day

Jesus said: “This is my commandment: love one another as I love you. No one has greater love than this, to lay down one’s life for one’s friends” (John 15: 12-13). Established in 1868, Memorial Day was a day to honor the fallen soldiers of the just concluded Civil War. But through the years of conflicts and wars that followed, it has grown to become a solemn recognition of all of our nation’s war dead and the high price of our freedoms. We recognize and remember these persons of character and courage, who in service to God and country, willingly put their lives at risk.
PoliticsPosted by
The Breakfast Club

Remembering May 25: Several Cities Hold Memorials In Honor Of George Floyd

One year ago, a nine-minute video taken by Darnella Frazier shook up the world. Frazier's tragic video showed former police officer Derek Chauvin murdering George Floyd as three other officers watched and bystanders called desperately for help. In a matter of hours, Frazier's video touched every news network and social media app in the country. Within a matter of days, citizens in nearly every state and more than a dozen countries took to the streets to press officials and lawmakers for change.