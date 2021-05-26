This Year’s National Teacher of the Year Juliana Urtubey Used Gardening to Bring Her Community Together

MORGANZA, Md. - When we think of COVID 19, we think of what we have lost. We have lost time with our loved ones, living our daily routine lives; but most importantly, we have lost a sense of community. Students, above all, have lost every sense of what it is to be a member of the community. For these reasons, involving the community is the only way that we can start getting back our lives and move forward to a more meaningful purpose. The class of 2021 has lost so much this year, including pep rallies, homecoming events, talent shows, and many others. It is with the help of our Chopticon community members that they will be moving back to normalcy as young adults. In addition to the loss of our homeschool events, Saint Mary’s County students have lost, the county fair, field day, senior banquet, and a formal prom that was planned for the last three years as undergraduates. However, community leaders started to think outside the box in giving these students all of these things they missed and more. How can we make a positive ever lasting memory for our senior students?