Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gardening

This Year’s National Teacher of the Year Juliana Urtubey Used Gardening to Bring Her Community Together

By WeAreTeachers Staff
weareteachers.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVerizon is proud to support teachers and to share their amazing stories with this program. Check out their discounts just for teachers and how to save on their best Unlimited plans. National Teacher of the Year Juliana Urtubey didn’t just roll out a welcome mat for her new students—she planted...

www.weareteachers.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Care#Community Gardening#School Gardening#Outdoor Gardening#Community Education#Unlimited#Colombian#National Teacher#Organized Community#Community Volunteers#Teachers#Neighborhood#Family#Public Education Spaces#Seedlings#Leadership#First Generation Students#Grassroots#Shy Students#Chicago
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Public Education
News Break
Verizon
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Gardening
Country
Philippines
Related
GardeningCurry Coastal Pilot

Celebrate National Garden Week in Your Community

Gardeners and groups across the country are joining National Garden Week, June 6-12, to celebrate the nation’s love of gardening. The focus is on conserving earth’s natural resources, helping with community service projects and promoting gardening education. Whether you are a novice, professional gardener or in between, there are several advantages to gardening - to promote a healthy lifestyle that lasts a lifetime, help reduce stress from other areas of one’s life, teach that rewards can come from diligent efforts, and to enable gardeners across the nation and the world to serve others in the communities where they reside and work.
cbs19news

Kickball bringing the community together

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- As COVID-19 restrictions continue to ease and summer begins, more people are joining team sports. Cville Social, one of the largest adult sports leagues, has more than 7,000 players, many of whom play kickball. A lot of them said that this hobby is a good...
Morganza, MDBay Net

"Tailgate Prom" Brings Together Chopticon High School Community

MORGANZA, Md. - When we think of COVID 19, we think of what we have lost. We have lost time with our loved ones, living our daily routine lives; but most importantly, we have lost a sense of community. Students, above all, have lost every sense of what it is to be a member of the community. For these reasons, involving the community is the only way that we can start getting back our lives and move forward to a more meaningful purpose. The class of 2021 has lost so much this year, including pep rallies, homecoming events, talent shows, and many others. It is with the help of our Chopticon community members that they will be moving back to normalcy as young adults. In addition to the loss of our homeschool events, Saint Mary’s County students have lost, the county fair, field day, senior banquet, and a formal prom that was planned for the last three years as undergraduates. However, community leaders started to think outside the box in giving these students all of these things they missed and more. How can we make a positive ever lasting memory for our senior students?
Lancaster, WInbc15.com

Lancaster’s Eric Mumm goes hands-on to win Teacher of the Year

LANCASTER, Wis. (WMTV) - Each year, five exceptional educators , selected out of the entire state, get the special recognition of Teacher of the Year. One of those winners is Lancaster High School Technology & Engineering teacher, Eric Mumm. Mumm hangs his hat on taking hands-on learning to the next...
San Ygnacio, TXkgns.tv

San Ygnacio community garden helps people grow together

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - South of Webb County in the small community of San Ygnacio, residents began an initiative that aims to help Mother Earth. It’s a project that started on Earth Day and has now bloomed into a beautiful green garden, with the hopes of bringing people closer. A...
Northborough, MAcommunityadvocate.com

Northborough Community Garden marks 10 year anniversary

NORTHBOROUGH – Flowers, vegetables and garden decorations already fill Northborough’s Community Garden plots off Valentine St. in town. Offering space for community members to plant and tend small crops each year, the Community Garden is one of several spaces like it across the region. For Northborough though, this year’s harvest...
San Antonio, TXUT San Antonio

Forum brings together city’s military, university research communities

The San Antonio Military Health System, comprising the 59th Medical Wing and Brooke Army Medical Center, alongside UTSA and UT Health San Antonio, are hosting the seventh annual SAMHS and Universities Research Forum (SURF) on June 10, highlighting the latest research and discoveries of trainees, faculty, staff and students working to improve health outcomes and readiness of the military community.
Wayne, WVHerald-Dispatch

Twelvepole Creekfest brings community together

WAYNE — Families and friends enjoyed a weekend of competition and community during Wayne County’s first Twelvepole Creekfest on Friday and Saturday. Town of Wayne Mayor Danny Grace said the event was an opportunity for people to enjoy nice weather with good people, and it is the start to getting back to normal following the COVID-19 pandemic.
Wylie, TXwylienews.com

Two educators, two paths: Wylie ISD’s Teachers of the Year

Michael Brinkley knew from a young age he wanted to be a teacher. “I wanted to be a teacher since I was 5-years-old,” he said. “I fell in love with school when I was 5-years-old. It was just magical, and I loved the idea of being in a classroom, learning and doing things. I loved everything about it.”
Educationthemillennews.com

Teachers Of The Year

These educators have joined an elite group, those who have been named “Teacher Of The Year”. Congratulations on being recognized as the best of best!