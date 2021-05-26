Operation: Tango Review: A Stylish Spy Co-op

It isn’t abnormal to run into a large library of cooperative-based gameplay titles these days, but it is good to see the horror genre is starting to get some really solid titles as well. One of the latest, and possibly greatest, titles to bring co-op horror to players has to be GTFO by 10 Chambers. While this game has been in Steam Early Access for quite some time now, they are still regularly getting updates that bring value to both new and old players. Now that the game is pretty far into development, even if it isn’t complete, I thought it was time to give it a real shot and see how it is going since it first launched in late 2019, which I can admit that I was not disappointed.