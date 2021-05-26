Cancel
Video Games

Operation: Tango Review: A Stylish Spy Co-op

By Game reviews
gamepressure.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you have ever done one of those trust exercises where you are blindfolded and need to listen to your partner, you’ll fit right in with this puzzler. Trust each other, talk it out, and you’ll have a great time saving the world. The review is based on the PC...

www.gamepressure.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Co Op#Tango#Security Systems#Online Video#Video Systems#Undercover Video#Complex Information#Smart Missions Missions#Puzzles#Review#Unlock Doors#Communication#Backup#Sensitive Information#Crucial Moments#Directions
ComputersGamingOnLinux

Co-op News Punch Podcast - Episode 30

Guess what? We're back again! The dynamic duo returns for another casual and frank chat about Linux and Linux Gaming topics across many different areas in the industry. Myself and contributor Samsai had some good stuff to talk about this week!. Download MP3 | MP3 RSS. Download Ogg | Ogg...
Video Gamesgametyrant.com

GTFO First Impression: Creepy Stealth Co-Op

It isn’t abnormal to run into a large library of cooperative-based gameplay titles these days, but it is good to see the horror genre is starting to get some really solid titles as well. One of the latest, and possibly greatest, titles to bring co-op horror to players has to be GTFO by 10 Chambers. While this game has been in Steam Early Access for quite some time now, they are still regularly getting updates that bring value to both new and old players. Now that the game is pretty far into development, even if it isn’t complete, I thought it was time to give it a real shot and see how it is going since it first launched in late 2019, which I can admit that I was not disappointed.
Hobbiespureplaystation.com

Preview: KeyWe – Cute Co-Op Not to Be Overlooked!

Quirky co-op games are all the rage these days but does KeyWe stand a chance to deliver the thrills? Or is this one attempted delivery best left undelivered?. KeyWe is a ridiculous concept. Two Kiwi birds have been given charge of a post office and they are tasked with running the place, which means getting the mail out, getting the mail in, writing messages, and deciphering incoming telegrams. But why Kiwi birds? I’ve no idea why, but it doesn’t really matter. What matters is that these flightless birds (Jeff and Debra) are actually really fun to play as – they have no arms so they have to make do with smashing everything with their bums or pecking away with their beaks.
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

Operation: Tango looks like swell secret agent voice communication co-op

For those of us that like hollering at our pals in co-op, Operation: Tango sure looks like it's worth getting some extra intel on. This co-op stealth puzzle game challenges you and a partner to take on roles as field agent and hacker to tackle secret missions with the power of your expert communication skills. Best yet, it uses a friend pass system so only you or your co-op buddy needs to own the game in order to play together. Suit up if that sounds like your type of assignment, because Operation: Tango is out now.
Video Games148apps.com

Overboard! review

This murder mystery game can take you in a remarkable number of directions, but you might not have the patience to find all of them. On the night before arriving at port, Veronica decides to do the unthinkable. She lures her husband Malcolm up to the top deck where she tosses him... Overboard! This is the setup for Inkle's surprise new adventure game that then puts you in the shoes of a murderer as she spends her last few hours aboard the ship trying to cover her tracks, manipulate other passengers, and get away with her crime. Overboard! is a densely packed game of narrative branches that shows just how complicated it can be to give players meaningfully different progressions through a story, for better and for worse.
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

Necromunda: Hired Gun Launch Trailer

Publisher Focus Home Interactive and developer Streum On Studio have shared the Necromunda: Hired Gun launch trailer, which is out today. Necromunda: Hired Gun is now available for Windows PC (via the Epic Games Store, and Steam), PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S. Here’s the Necromunda: Hired...
Video Gamestotalgamingnetwork.com

New Four-player Co-op Shooter Perish Announced

Four-player co-op shooters are making a comeback. PERISH is a newly announced four-player FPS co-op game that tasks players with battling through hordes of enemies in order to ascent to the heavens. Players will face "eternal doom" (I see what you did there) as they take on tons of demonic creatures in Purgatory. You will be able to upgrade your melee and firearms as you progress through the levels. There are also bosses to fight. It's a four-person co-op FPS, you know what the deal is by now.
Video Gamesnoobfeed.com

Black Desert First Co-op Dungeon Atoraxxion Launches this Summer

Black Desert is getting a new update this summer, adding a co-op dungeon called Atoraxxion this summer. This update will come to all versions of the game and will release in 4 segments, each with harder challenges. The first part will be a desert theme. Atoraxxion is the game’s first...
Video Gamesnoisypixel.net

Sunblaze Review – Unstoppable Platformer

I wouldn’t say I go out of my way to play punishing games. Still, I find myself eager to test my skills whenever I get the chance. Once I saw the Games From Earth-developed Sunblaze, I made it a personal goal to take on any challenge that stands in the way of this adorable protagonist. Although painstakingly difficult at times, if this game teaches you anything, it’s that if there’s a will, there’s a way.
Video GamesGamespot

Far Cry 6 Features Online Co-Op Play In Campaign

Ubisoft held a recent AMA to discuss all things Far Cry 6, unveiling that the upcoming open-world shooter's campaign is fully playable in online co-op. In response to a Reddit user, game director Alexandre Letendre confirmed that Far Cry 6 will feature an online cooperative mode similar to Far Cry 5, where players can invite their friends to wreak havoc on the game's world.
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Wasteland 3: Battle of Steeltown — Admin Level guide

After reaching the gates of Steeltown and encountering the refugees, you’ll go inside the complex itself. Steeltown’s Admin Level is where you’ll meet up with Abigail Markham, the administrator of the facility, as well as her assistant Benni Bianchi and various scientists. Here’s our Admin Level walkthrough and guide for Wasteland 3: The Battle of Steeltown.
TV SeriesTell-Tale TV

Spy City Review: The Wall (Season 1 Episode 6)

The conclusion to the adventures of Fielding Scott is rather underwhelming on Spy City Season 1 Episode 6, “The Wall.” Scott murders Hoff and gets revenge for Severine’s death. He also uncovers a grand conspiracy. But he, especially he, cannot stop the Berlin Wall from going up. The date August...
Video Gamesvrfocus.com

Chaotic Co-op Spaceteam VR Celebrates 1st Anniversary With in-game Goodies

May 2020 saw British indie team Cooperative Innovations launch Spaceteam VR, a multiplayer party title for up to six people where everyone has to work together and keep the spaceship they’re in, in one piece. Tomorrow will be its first anniversary with the studio celebrating with some special in-game items. Plus, it’s encouraging sign-ups to beta test Spaceteam: The Second Dimension.