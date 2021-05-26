City councilman has car stolen in northwest Atlanta

ATLANTA — Channel 2 Action News has confirmed that Atlanta City Councilman and mayoral candidate Antonio Brown has had his car stolen.

The incident happened along Verbena St. NW around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

A representative for Brown said he was carjacked. Atlanta police confirmed a stolen car call was reported for that address.

Brown’s chief-of-staff confirmed to Channel 2′s Dave Huddleston that the councilman was at a ribbon cutting in the area and had his car running. That’s when he said four kids jumped into the car and took off.

His chief-of-staff said Brown was shaken up but OK.

