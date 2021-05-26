Cancel
Door County, WI

Obituary: Shirley Fay (Bjarnarson) Ellefson

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShirley Fay Ellefson, 96, of Washington Island, died peacefully at home on Monday evening, May 24, 2021. She was born November 16, 1924, on Washington Island, daughter of the late Oliver and Esther Katherine (Hanson) Bjarnarson. After graduating from Washington Island High School with the Class of 1942, she attended nursing school in Chicago. Upon graduating, she returned back to the Island to begin her career. Shirley worked as a nurse for several doctors and helped deliver many of the babies born on Washington Island. Although she retired in 1994, she still volunteered for the American Red Cross, instructed the Scandinavian Fest, and served as secretary/treasurer for Trinity’s Sunday School for 30 years. Shirley was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Altar Guild, and a lifelong member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church.

doorcountypulse.com
