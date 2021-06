House District 25 state Rep. Bill Post weighs in on pair of issues before the Legislature.As I write this column on June 16, Gov. Brown has signed House Bill 2648 into law. Finally, Oregonians can skip the doctor's prescription to purchase Sudafed. When the 2021 legislative session began, passing this bill was one of my top priorities. Of course, supporting businesses, balancing the budget and fully funding education are also on my top priority list and I have supported many of these concepts with my vote. But out of the legislation I personally introduced, HB 2648 was on the top...