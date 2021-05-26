Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

With the vaccination pace slowing, several states are offering incentives to get your shot

By ABC News
abccolumbia.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleABC NEWS– The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports more than half of adults in the country are now fully vaccinated. With the pace of vaccinations slowing, more states are offering incentives to convince residents to get their shots. ABC’s Elizabeth Schulze reports.

www.abccolumbia.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#Incentives#Disease Control#Disease Prevention#Abc News#Adults#Country
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
Related
Public HealthCNN

An 8th US state just reached a critical Covid-19 vaccination milestone

(CNN) — As US officials push for more vaccinations amid slowing demand across the country, another state has now crossed an important milestone. Rhode Island is now the eighth state to have administered at least one Covid-19 shot to 70% of its adult population, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Wisconsin Statevoiceofalexandria.com

Pace of vaccination continues to slow in Wisconsin

(The Center Square) – The number of people getting the coronavirus vaccine in Wisconsin continues to fall, as Monday’s numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services show doctors and nurses handed out about 156,000 doses last week. Those numbers were down from about 167,000 the week before, and a...
Public HealthBayInsider

US reaches 50% of adults fully vaccinated against COVID-19, CDC data says

WASHINGTON - The United States reached a notable milestone on Tuesday with 50% of adults becoming fully vaccinated against COVID-19 nationwide, according to data collected by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. To date, more than 128 million American adults are fully vaccinated and nearly 158 million —...
Des Moines, IAmystar106.com

Hy-Vee offering gift card incentive for getting a Covid shot

DES MOINES — As the rate of Covid vaccinations in Iowa slows, Hy-Vee is now offering $10 gift cards to every individual who completes their Covid vaccination at a Hy-Vee Pharmacy. To qualify for the Hy-Vee gift card, a person must get the single shot of the Johnson and Johnson...
Public Healthkhn.org

More States Offer Shot Incentives Though Some Show Mixed Results

Money and prizes are offered up to residents in West Virginia and Ohio who get vaccinated, while Maine ends its current program after only 15% of eligible residents claimed their reward. West Virginia is giving its vaccine incentive program a boost to get more residents immunized from the coronavirus, Gov....
Public HealthMother Jones

Flouting CDC Guidance, Some Schools Are Lifting Mask Mandates

Let our journalists help you make sense of the noise: Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter and get a recap of news that matters. Last week, the country reached a pandemic milestone: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that vaccinated people generally no longer have to wear masks indoors. While many Americans rejoiced at the prospect of maskless trips to the grocery store and the post office, some parents were worried. With just a few weeks remaining in the school year, would school districts lift mask mandates for vaccinated students and teachers until summer vacation begins? So intense was the confusion that on Saturday, the CDC issued a clarification that strongly recommended school districts keep mandates in place. That’s largely because a sizable portion of American children aren’t fully protected from catching and spreading COVID-19. Elementary school students aren’t even yet eligible to be vaccinated. Although the FDA approved the Pfizer shot for 12- to 15-year-olds a few weeks ago, those children have only had time to receive their first dose.
Public HealthCentre For Infectious Disease Research and Policy

COVID-19 vaccinations increase in US, but unevenly

Vaccination rates for American adults continue to increase across the United States, but progress is uneven, with Southern states lagging. According to the Wall Street Journal, Mississippi and Alabama have the lowest vaccination rates in the country, with 31.8% and 33.9% of the adult population vaccinated, respectively. Maine has the highest vaccination rate, with 60.8%.
Public Healthwgnsradio.com

COVID-19 Vaccinations and Who is Getting The Vaccine?

COVID-19 continues to be a concern for residents in the Volunteer State and the Tennessee Department of Health continues to monitor the number of vaccinations recorded daily. The Tennessee Department of Health released current vaccination numbers that showed over 4.8-million vaccinations have been reported in the state. To date, 39.3%...
Public HealthPosted by
WGAU

Coronavirus: CDC relaxes mask-wearing guidelines for summer camps

Officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidance Friday saying that children who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 no longer need to wear masks while outdoors at summer camps, with some exceptions. Officials said children and summer camp staff members who are fully vaccinated would still...
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

New York among states waiting to lift mask mandate for vaccinated people

While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) dropped mask indoor mask mandates for people fully vaccinated against coronavirus, some states are hesitant to immediately do away with facial covering requirements. In New York, for example, Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued a statement saying he received the newly revised CDC guidance and is "reviewing them in consultation with Dr. Zucker and our partners and health experts in surrounding states."