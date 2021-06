U.S. special climate envoy John Kerry waded into treacherous waters with comments about how much new tech is needed to fight global warming. Driving the news: In part of a BBC interview that aired Sunday, Kerry said, "I am told by scientists ... that 50% of the reductions we have to make to get to net-zero, by 2050, or 2045, as soon as we can, 50% of those [emissions] reductions are going to come from technologies that we don’t yet have."