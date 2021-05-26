Cancel
Rory Cochrane, Danny Burstein, Edwin Hodge Among 7 Cast In HBO’s 1980s L.A. Lakers Series

By Denise Petski
Deadline
 7 days ago
Rory Cochrane (White Boy Rick), Danny Burstein (Evil), Austin Aaron (13 Reasons Why), Ta’Nika Gibson (Iron Fist), Edwin Hodge (Mayans MC), Terence Davis (Twenties) and Ja’Quan Cole (Wu Tang: An American Saga) have joined the cast of Adam McKay’s Los Angeles Lakers HBO drama series, based on Jeff Pearlman’s book Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley, and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s. McKay’s Hyperobject Industries is producing.

