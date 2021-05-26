Illinois Office Of Tourism Encouraging Drivers To Visit State Landmarks
Just in time for the Memorial Day long weekend, Illinois' Office of Tourism is encouraging drivers to visit state landmarks. The office released road trip itineraries recently as part of the Time for Me to Drive campaign. Governor J.B. Pritzker says the campaign "highlights the fun and beauty of Illinois' diverse communities." The itineraries cover categories such as Family Funk Outdoors and Regional, and Arts, Culture, and History.