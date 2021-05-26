Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Climate advocates win seats on Exxon's board

By Rachel Frazin
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F9tnp_0aCFybEd00
© iStock

Climate advocates gained influence at oil giant ExxonMobil after two candidates nominated by an activist firm won seats on the company’s board on Wednesday.

Preliminary votes showed two of Engine No. 1's candidates winning seats after being elected by company shareholders, according to multiple reports.

Engine No. 1 has called for the company to make more significant investments in clean energy, using stricter approval criteria for new expenditures and an “overhaul” of management compensation.

In a presentation outlining its case, the firm argued that Exxon did not position itself for creating long-term value and that its rhetoric doesn’t address long-term business risks from emissions.

The small firm’s victories come after it was reported that their bid would have support from larger firms like BlackRock, the company’s second-biggest shareholder.

The election serves as a blow to the company’s leadership, who have opposed their campaign.

“To put it bluntly, we have a plan that will grow earnings and cash flow, pay and grow the dividend, fund future growth and position the company to have a meaningful role in the energy transition. Engine No. 1 does not,” CEO Darren Woods and lead director Kenneth Frazier wrote in a letter to shareholders earlier this year.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
The Hill

The Hill

223K+
Followers
21K+
Post
167M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenneth Frazier
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exxonmobil#Exxonmobil#Activist Shareholders#Fund Management#Energy Management#Climate Advocates#Company Shareholders#Emissions#Long Term Business Risks#Election#Preliminary Votes#Management Compensation#Larger Firms#Dividend#Rhetoric#Earnings#Campaign#Oil Giant
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Economy
News Break
Clean Energy
News Break
Society
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
Businesseconomy
BlackRock
Related
Industry101 WIXX

Engine No. 1 to win third seat on Exxon board based on preliminary results

(Reuters) -Exxon Mobil Corp shareholders elected a third director nominated by hedge fund Engine No. 1 to the oil company’s board, the company said on Wednesday, extending the new firm’s upset victory at one of America’s most iconic corporations. Engine No. 1 nominee Alexander Karsner, a strategist at Google owner...
EconomyCNBC

Activist hedge fund Engine No. 1 wins third seat on Exxon board

Hedge fund Engine No. 1 has gained a third seat on the Exxon Mobil board of directors. The upstart fund campaigned on environmental concerns and the idea that Exxon was not doing enough to address them. CEO Darren Woods issued a statement saying he looked forward to working with the new directors. CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" crew discuss.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden bolsters push for offshore wind

The Biden administration is leaning into offshore wind as part of its push to transition the U.S. to clean energy, even as the federal government is already on its way to meeting a new target for the energy source. The administration has taken several steps in recent weeks to advance...
Energy IndustryPosted by
The Hill

Overnight Energy: Senate climate advocates start digging in on infrastructure goals | Judge rebuffs Noem's bid for July 4th fireworks at Mount Rushmore | Climate advocate wins third seat on Exxon board

IT’S WEDNESDAY!!! Welcome to Overnight Energy, your source for the day’s energy and environment news. Please send tips and comments to Rachel Frazin at rfrazin@thehill.com . Follow her on Twitter: @RachelFrazin . Reach Zack Budryk at zbudryk@thehill.com or follow him on Twitter: @BudrykZack . Signup for our newsletter and others HERE.
Energy IndustryPosted by
The Hill

BP puts $220M toward U.S. solar projects

Oil major BP is investing $220 million in U.S. solar projects as it seeks to expand its renewables portfolio, the company announced on Tuesday. The projects it purchased will be spread across 12 states, with much of it going to power Texas and the Midwest. It will amount to 9...
Energy Industrymarketscale.com

BP Bolsters Clean Energy Push With U.S. Solar Deal

(Bloomberg) — BP Plc made a big stride in reaching its low-carbon generation target with a brace of solar power deals unveiled Tuesday. The oil and gas giant agreed to buy 9 gigawatts of solar projects in the U.S. from 7X Energy, London-based BP said in a statement. It’s joint venture Lightsource BP is also entering the Greek market with a 640-megawatt solar development it won at auction in partnership with local company Kiefer TEK.
Energy Industrygreentechlead.com

Investment in energy to increase 10% to $1.9 trillion: IEA

Global investment in energy is forecast to increase by nearly 10 percent in 2021 to USD 1.9 trillion, a new report from the International Energy Agency (IEA) said. Global power sector investment is set to increase by around 5 percent in 2021 to more than USD 820 billion, after staying flat in 2020.
Energy IndustryPosted by
AFP

Oil majors vow energy transition - at their own pace

Oil majors are under growing pressure to stop drilling for crude to help curb climate change, but companies say they will wean themselves off fossil fuels at their own pace. The demand for change is coming from many sides: lawsuits, shareholders and the International Energy Agency have all turned up the heat on firms recently. Last week alone, a Dutch court ordered Shell to slash its greenhouse gas emissions, and investors used shareholder meetings to install activist board members at US oil giant ExxonMobil and demand deeper emissions cuts at rival Chevron. The IEA sent shockwaves through the industry last month when it declared that no fossil fuel exploration or new oil and natural gas fields are needed, thanks to the "rapid drop" in demand.
Charlottesville, VAodwyerpr.com

FTI Powers Apex Clean Energy’s PA Push

FTI Government Affairs has signed on with Apex Clean Energy, representing the Charlottesville, VA company on energy, environmental and tax matters. Apex develops, builds and operates utility-scale wind and solar power facilities across the US. The company last month completed the sale of the Isabella Wind I and II projects...
Energy IndustryValueWalk

The Search For Green Energy Income

The long holiday weekend offers a good opportunity to not only consider green energy, but where income can be found in it. Not a day goes by without investors finding new articles addressing green energy in their email inboxes. “Green” is trending red hot. The global and domestic narrative over enhancing the transition to green energy usage is embedded in local, state, federal, and international agendas, laws and regulations that aim for net-zero-carbon emissions in the world by 2050.
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

BP invests $220 million in U.S. solar development projects

June 1 (Reuters) - Energy major BP Plc on Tuesday boosted its investment in U.S. renewables with a $220 million purchase of solar projects from developer 7X Energy. The deal, for assets with a production capacity of 9 gigawatts, marks BP’s first independent investment in solar since buying a stake in Europe’s largest solar developer, Lightsource, in 2017.
Economymorningstar.com

The Battle at Exxon Was About More Than Board Seats

It’s very rare that corporate proxy elections make front-page news, but the shareholder vote at Exxon (XOM) this week was a notable exception, and for good reason. Against the recommendation of Exxon’s own executives, two candidates were elected to the energy giant’s board on the pledge that they will push the company away from a business model focused on climate-damaging fossil fuel, and toward a greater focus on renewable energy.
IndustryPosted by
KRMG

Board spat at Exxon intensifies spotlight on climate change

ExxonMobil is facing a major challenge from a group of investors in one of the biggest fights a corporate boardroom has endured over its stance on climate change, an issue of rising urgency for many shareholders. The investor group is pushing to replace four of the oil giant’s board members...
Energy IndustryMySanAntonio

Engine No. 1's Exxon win provides boost for ESG advocates

The rejection of Exxon Mobil's management team marks one of the most significant victories for shareholders who have been pushing for drastic action on climate change. The movement to transform Exxon's board of directors was led by a previously little-known hedge fund called Engine No. 1, which has just a 0.02% stake in Exxon and no history of activism in oil and gas. The firm gained at least two board seats at Exxon's annual shareholder meeting Wednesday and promised to push the crude driller to diversify beyond oil. Engine No. 1 was backed by two of the largest U.S. pension funds and some of the world's biggest asset management firms, including BlackRock Inc.