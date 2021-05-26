Cancel
Kentucky State Fair Announces 2021 Concert Lineup

By Erin Grant
It's starting to become a cliche but the pandemic took away a lot, including live music. Last year's Kentucky State Fair was scaled down and it excluded its famous concert series. Well, it's a new year and the FREE Texas Roadhouse Concert Series is back with a lot of country music to choose from.

