Salinas, CA

Ribbon cutting ceremony marks opening of new SHARE Center

By Taryn Mitchell
Posted by 
KION News Channel 5/46
KION News Channel 5/46
 7 days ago
SALINAS, Calif (KION)- A new step has been unveiled in the fight against homelessness in the city of Salinas as the city opened the doors to its new homeless shelter this afternoon.

The Share Navigation Center is putting the focus on getting homeless residents off the streets and is located off Laurel Drive.

The shelter not only provides a safe space for those who need it, but it also provides that crucial transition into housing so people can get back on their feet.

The home will house anyone who would like to live there for a period of about 90 days. when this time is up the home will help assist those to find permanent housing.

The shelter aims to feel just like a home, it offers newly furnished bedrooms, bathrooms, a dog kennel for those with pets, and even a garden.

Community Development Director for the City of Salinas stated, “So while we really only have space for one hundred folks the goal is to actually have people stabilized here and then revolve into permanent housing so we should able to serve many more hundreds over a year.”

The City, County, and the Continuum of Care, and the Coalition for Homeless Services Providers, are responsible for assisting with the funding for the shelter.


After many years of planning the shelter is now complete and will open its doors to anyone who needs it.

