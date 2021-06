NEW YORK (PRWEB) June 02, 2021. Adweek, the leading source of news and insights covering marketing, media and technology, has announced an expansion of its wildly successful Adweek Executive Mentor Program. While the existing mentor program is available to mid– to senior-level marketers with ten or more years of experience looking for guidance along their journey to the C-suite, the Adweek Rising Mentorship Program welcomes marketers in the earlier stages of their careers.