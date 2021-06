It's no secret that model-turned-entrepreneur Chrissy Teigen absolutely loves food — the culinary queen is slowly building an empire. She's penned several cookbooks, come out with her own cookware line, and might even be opening a restaurant (via Cravings by Chrissy Teigen). It only makes sense that when it came to her wedding to singer John Legend, food was one of the most important things on her mind. As the two tied the knot in Lake Como, Teigen made sure to work with local vendors to incorporate plenty of Italian flair in her special day, but she went a lot more old-school American when it came to her choice of wedding cake (via The Knot).