Is the GOP "evolving" or rebuilding? Probably neither

By Jazz Shaw
Hot Air
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you watch too much CNN (something I’m guilty of) or MSNBC, you’ve probably heard all of the narratives going around, particularly since the January 6 riot on Capitol Hill. The Republican Party is in disarray! The party is split between those faithful to Trump and those who want to “move on!” Or just, “Republicans are crazy.” These discussions make liberals feel better about themselves, I’m sure, and it’s probably good for their ratings, not that you could tell from their viewership in most cases. But just how “divided” is the GOP today and what are rank and file Republicans looking for as they seek to come back from the wilderness of losing control of all three prizes in the federal government?

