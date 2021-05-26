Man Forces His Girlfriend To Wear A Tampon To Bed, Comments Erupt With Differing Opinions

A woman's period is always a touchy subject. A lot of women are taught to feel ashamed of this totally natural part of life. We hide our tampons in our sleeves as we walk to the bathroom and wrap our pads at least 4 times with toilet paper to make sure nobody knows we are, well, women. Periods are definitely more normalized today than they used to be, but we still have a long way to go in terms of educating the other gender.