Jon Stewart pushes burn pit exposure bill for vets

swiowanewssource.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleComedian and activist Jon Stewart joined lawmakers in Washington to push legislation to aid veterans suffering toxic exposure from burn pits while serving in the U.S. military. (May 26) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/bfc3f34b1aef41e68b51e217a1f6d29c.

www.swiowanewssource.com
