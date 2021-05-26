Kyrie Irving Hopes Celtics Fans Won’t Show ‘Belligerence or Racism’ When He Returns to Boston

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is hoping Celtics fans keep their cool when he makes his return to Boston, two seasons after leaving the team. On Friday, Irving will play in front of the Boston crowd after having helped to put the Celtics behind in the first round of the NBA playoffs. Irving and the Nets currently have a commanding 2-0 game lead in the best of seven series against the Celtics, and the 29-year-old baller doesn't want to be the target of vitriol during Game 3.