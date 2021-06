NASA's James Webb Space Telescope may not launch on Halloween (Oct. 31) after all. Despite previous delays, progress on the highly anticipated Webb — billed as the successor to the iconic Hubble Space Telescope — has been steadily ongoing. For example, in May, the mission team recently unfolded Webb's giant, golden mirror for the last time on Earth in the last major prelaunch test for the telescope's mirror system. The telescope is set to be shipped in August to Kourou, French Guiana, where Webb will launch to space atop an Arianespace Ariane 5 rocket from the Guiana Space Center.