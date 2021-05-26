Severe Weather Statement issued for Ellis by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 18:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ellis; Rush The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Rush County in central Kansas Southeastern Ellis County in central Kansas * Until 715 PM CDT. * At 624 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Pfeifer, moving southwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Loretta around 640 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Otis and Bison. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH