Why Did the Celtics Start Tristan Thompson Over Robert Williams?

Did the Celtics or Brad Stevens learn anything after game one’s loss? If so, why was nothing really put into effect?. Despite Celtics big man Tristan Thompson’s individual numbers, the Nets are having their way with Thompson on the defense-side as they attack the basket. The Celtics usual starting big man in Robert Williams suffered another toe injury during the NBA play-in tournament and is limited in playing time. As a result, Tristan Thompson is getting more minutes, by why did Brad Stevens start him again in game two after seeing Thompson struggle to stop anyone defensively in game one? Also, despite the injury, Robert Williams looked like one of the best players on the floor during the game, as his play drew praise from Nets stars Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Kyrie Irving.