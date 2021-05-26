Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Why Did the Celtics Start Tristan Thompson Over Robert Williams?

By Tim Sheils
clnsmedia.com
 7 days ago

Did the Celtics or Brad Stevens learn anything after game one’s loss? If so, why was nothing really put into effect?. Despite Celtics big man Tristan Thompson’s individual numbers, the Nets are having their way with Thompson on the defense-side as they attack the basket. The Celtics usual starting big man in Robert Williams suffered another toe injury during the NBA play-in tournament and is limited in playing time. As a result, Tristan Thompson is getting more minutes, by why did Brad Stevens start him again in game two after seeing Thompson struggle to stop anyone defensively in game one? Also, despite the injury, Robert Williams looked like one of the best players on the floor during the game, as his play drew praise from Nets stars Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Kyrie Irving.

www.clnsmedia.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Brad Stevens
Person
Tristan Thompson
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Kevin Durant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Garden Report#Thompson Struggle#Question Brad Stevens#The Game#The Nets#Stars#Man#Attack
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Brooklyn Nets: Biggest weakness of all possible first-round opponents

The Brooklyn Nets have overcome a slow start, constant injury problems, and the necessity of figuring out how to split shots between Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, and James Harden to become the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference, meaning they will await the winner of the Boston Celtics vs. Washington Wizards play-in game.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Wizards star Bradley Beal provides big injury update on eve of play-in game

The Washington Wizards finished the year on a tear, as they went from out of the playoff picture to getting the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference. A big reason for that, their superstar Bradley Beal. Beal, however, missed some time at the tail end of the regular season nursing a hamstring injury. After returning to the lineup Sunday, Beal provided an update for Tuesday’s play-in game against the Boston Celtics.
NBANBC Washington

Wizards Hoping to Beat Celtics the Same Way They Did in the ‘Funeral Game'

Wizards hoping to beat Celtics the same way they did in the ‘funeral game’ originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. This Tuesday, the Washington Wizards will face off against the Boston Celtics in the first postseason matchup between the two since the second round of the 2017 playoffs. Boston got the better of Washington in that series, winning Game 7 at home. It was earlier during that 2016-17 campaign, though, that the fierce rivalry between the Wizards and Celtics was ignited.
NBAWMUR.com

Kevin Garnett, NBA champion with Celtics, enshrined in Basketball Hall of Fame

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Boston Celtics fan favorite and NBA champion Kevin Garnett is now enshrined in the Basketball Hall of Fame. Garnett took part in the Hall of Fame's Class of 2020 enshrinement ceremony at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut on Saturday. Other members of the class include the late...
NBAcelticslife.com

Previewing the Celtics vs. Wizards Play-In Game

The NBA regular season officially concluded yesterday, and now it’s onto the NBA Playoffs, or the NBA Play-In Tournament for the Celtics. The seventh (for now) seeded Boston Celtics are taking on the eighth seeded Washington Wizards on Tuesday, May 18th at 9:00 EST. The Celtics have limped to the finish line, finishing 4-6 in their last ten games, while the Wizards have been surging lately, in large part due to the efforts of the NBA’s new all-time triple-double leader, Russell Westbrook.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Boston Celtics: 3 bold predictions for C’s upcoming play-in tournament

The 2020-21 regular season is officially over, and the Boston Celtics could not have ended it off any worse. Coming into May with a legitimate chance to bypass the play-in tournament and, with this, automatically thrust themselves into the postseason picture, the shamrocks completely dropped the ball and posted a putrid record of 2-6 on the month, with their lone wins coming against the bottom-feeding Orlando Magic and Minnesota Timberwolves, games virtually any opponent could win.
NBAnumberfire.com

Evan Fournier (knee) off Celtics' injury report for Tuesday

The Boston Celtics did not list Evan Fournier (knee) on their injury report for Tuesday's game against the Washington Wizards. Fournier, as well as most of the Celtics' top available players, sat out Sunday's regular-season finale, but appears to be on track to suit up for tomorrow's contest against the Wizards.
NBAWashington Times

Beal, Westbrook lead underdog Wizards against Celtics

When the Wizards were rolling in April, Charles Barkley made a declaration: Washington would win the play-in tournament. And not just that, but the Hall of Famer and “Inside the NBA” analyst said “none of those teams” in the Eastern Conference should want to see the Wizards in the playoffs.
NBAoddsshark.com

2021 NBA Playoffs: Series Prices

It’s the best time of the year to be a basketball fan. 16 teams will compete for the NBA championship after the play-in tournament in the quest to win the 2021 NBA Championship and oddsmakers have wasted no time posting NBA Playoffs series prices odds. The best basketball betting sites...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

The NBA playoff history of each play-in tournament matchup

A look back at the NBA playoff history for each of the four play-in tournament matchups, including two teams meeting for the first time ever. Over the NBA’s storied history, numerous changes have been made to the NBA postseason. The reasons for the change vary, sometimes it’s to create more excitement, sometimes it’s to level the playing field and give more teams a chance to advanced. Very often, change is made to reduce travel and increase player safety. No matter the reason, change is nothing new in the NBA postseason.
NBAnumberfire.com

Kemba Walker (neck) not on Monday injury report for Celtics

The Boston Celtics did not list Kemba Walker (neck) on their injury report for Tuesday's game against the Washington Wizards. Walker hasn't suited up in a week, but appears to be ready to play for tomorrow's play-in game against the Wizards. Walker has a $7,900 salary on FanDuel and has...
NBAPosted by
NESN

Celtics Injury Report: Robert Williams Probably For Play-In Vs. Wizards

With everything on the line, the Boston Celtics may have some good news regarding availability for Tuesday’s play-in game. Robert Williams, who has been dealing with turf toe through the last stretch of the regular season, has been upgraded to probable for the match against the Washington Wizards. The sophomore...
NBAchatsports.com

Bradley Beal Says Hamstring Injury Won't Be '100%' for Wizards vs. Celtics

Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal said he will not be at 100 percent for the team's play-in game against the Boston Celtics because of his lingering hamstring injury. "There's no setback. I didn't injure it any worse than it already, so that's positive. Obviously it won't be 100 percent. I've just got to manage it the best I can," Beal told reporters Monday.