Celtics NEED More Payton Pritchard vs Nets
Bobby Manning is reporting live from Barclays Center in Brooklyn where the Celtics emphasized offense, movement and attacking Nets switches all weekend at practice. We’ll now see what adjustments they make toward that goal. One obvious one comes to mind for Bobby Manning: more Payton Pritchard. Pritchard played fewer than 10 minutes despite shooting 41% from three during the season, passing well and showing flashes on defense. Small ball and versatile bench pieces should be a priority in Game vs the Nets, Bobby argues.www.clnsmedia.com