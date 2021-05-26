Celtics NEED More Payton Pritchard vs Nets

If the Celtics are going to have a shot at upsetting the Nets in NBA playoffs, they’re going to need a lot more from Kemba Walker going forward. After a red-hot finish to the regular season averaging almost 30 PTS in the last ten games, Walker struggled for the majority of Game 1. First, he got into foul trouble early, as he was having a hard time staying in front of the Nets star backcourt. It marked only the second time Walker has tallied four fouls in a game all season. Until the final minutes of the game, he also struggled with scoring, as he finished with 15 points on 5-of-16 shooting. Six of those points came on two late 3-pointers, but at that point, the game was pretty much over.