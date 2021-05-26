Cancel
Big Horn County, WY

Special Weather Statement issued for Bighorn Mountains Southeast, Bighorn Mountains West by NWS

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 12:30:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-26 13:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Brief heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Bighorn Mountains Southeast; Bighorn Mountains West; Natrona County Lower Elevations; Owl Creek and Bridger Mountains; Wind River Basin SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN NATRONA AND NORTHEASTERN FREMONT COUNTIES UNTIL 100 PM MDT At 1229 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Lost Cabin, or 26 miles east of Shoshoni, moving northeast at 45 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm, along with brief heavy rain. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Natrona and northeastern Fremont Counties.

Hot Springs County, WY
Johnson County, WY
Washakie County, WY
Big Horn County, WY
Natrona County, WY
Lost Cabin, WY
Fremont County, WY
Shoshoni, WY
Fremont County, WYwrrnetwork.com

BOR Snow Runoff Forecast lower for Boysen, Pilot Butte, Bull Lakes

The Bureau of Reclamation’s May forecast of the April through July runoff predicted for the Wind and Bighorn River Basins is as follows:. Bighorn Lake – Bighorn River April through July inflow to Bighorn Lake is forecast to be approximately 984,000 acre-feet (af), which is 78% of the 30-year average of 1,262,200 af. Approximately 149,000 af of the forecast volume was accumulated during April, which is 84% of the April average.
Fremont County, WYwrrnetwork.com

Drought Conditions Easing with recent moisture

The U.S. Drought Monitor is reporting that Fremont, Hot Springs and Washakie Counties are now out of extreme drought. The report shows the upper half of Fremont County and most of Hot Springs and Washakie counties are now in Moderate drought, with the southern half of Fremont County in Severe Drought.
Wyoming Statecounty10.com

Riverton radar up and running again; Wyoming spring weather tango continues

(Fremont County, WY) – The National Weather Service in Riverton announced Thursday morning the scheduled maintenance for their radar has been completed. Possible afternoon showers in the far northeast and northwest today, according to the NWSR. Otherwise, warm and breezy weather today is making way for rain and snow showers this weekend.
Fremont County, WYcounty10.com

Reclamation issues May 2021 snowmelt forecast for Bighorn River Basin

(Fremont County, WY) – The Bureau of Reclamation released their May forecast for the April through July runoff prediction in the Bighorn River Basin. In Fremont County, the Bighorn River Basin includes Boysen Reservoir, Bull Lake Reservoir, and the Wind River. Reclamation’s updated forecast is below. Bighorn Lake – Bighorn...
Fremont County, WYcounty10.com

Elevated fire conditions, afternoon thunderstorms expected Friday

(Fremont County, WY) – Elevated fire conditions as well as afternoon thunderstorms are expected today, May 7, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Due to the forecast of. High temps, low humidity and wind are creating fire danger today especially in the southern portion of Fremont County. Afternoon...