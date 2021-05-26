Special Weather Statement issued for Luzerne, Wyoming by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-26 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Luzerne; Wyoming A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN LUZERNE AND SOUTHWESTERN WYOMING COUNTIES At 229 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Biggertown, or 16 miles north of Bloomsburg, moving east at 35 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Muhlenberg, Slocum, Shickshinny, New Columbus, Kasson Brook, Sweet Valley, Huntington Mills, Mountain Top, Ricketts Glen State Park and Pikes Creek. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.alerts.weather.gov