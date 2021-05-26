Severe Weather Statement issued for Decatur by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-26 09:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 09:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Decatur THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL DECATUR COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 130 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail is still possible with this thunderstorm.alerts.weather.gov