Decatur County, KS

Special Weather Statement issued for Decatur, Norton by NWS

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 13:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Decatur; Norton SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WEST CENTRAL NORTON AND EASTERN DECATUR COUNTIES UNTIL 200 PM CDT At 129 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 6 miles southeast of Oberlin, moving east at 20 mph. Nickel size hail will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Oberlin, Norcatur, Jennings, Clayton and Kanona.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Decatur, Sheridan by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 18:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-14 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Decatur; Sheridan A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN SHERIDAN AND SOUTHEASTERN DECATUR COUNTIES At 647 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southeast of Dresden, or 14 miles northeast of Hoxie, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Dresden, Leoville and Studley. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Graham, Norton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 01:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-14 02:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Graham; Norton A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 AM CDT FOR SOUTHERN NORTON AND GRAHAM COUNTIES At 135 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles north of Edmond, or 11 miles southeast of Norton, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Measured at the Norton airport. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Hill City, Lenora, Bogue, Edmond, Densmore, Penokee and Calvert. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...70MPH
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Decatur, Rawlins by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 07:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Decatur; Rawlins DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility down to 1/4 and less miles in dense fog. * WHERE...In Kansas, Rawlins and Decatur Counties. In Nebraska, Hitchcock and Red Willow Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.