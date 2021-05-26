Special Weather Statement issued for Decatur, Norton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 18:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-14 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Decatur; Sheridan A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN SHERIDAN AND SOUTHEASTERN DECATUR COUNTIES At 647 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southeast of Dresden, or 14 miles northeast of Hoxie, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Dresden, Leoville and Studley. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH