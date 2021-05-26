Special Weather Statement issued for Decatur, Norton by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-26 13:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Decatur; Norton SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WEST CENTRAL NORTON AND EASTERN DECATUR COUNTIES UNTIL 200 PM CDT At 129 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 6 miles southeast of Oberlin, moving east at 20 mph. Nickel size hail will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Oberlin, Norcatur, Jennings, Clayton and Kanona.alerts.weather.gov