BRISTOL – More than three dozen people gathered at Sunoco on Saturday, holding up signs to protest increasing gas taxes as passers-by honked their horns in support. The protest, which was led by local legislators including Sen. Henri Martin and Rep. Cara Pavalock-D’Amato, drew a good sized turnout and a strong response from passing motorists. As songs like Twisted Sister’s “We’re Not Gonna Take It” and The Pretty Reckless’ “And So It Went” played, participants held up signs that directed those who sympathized with their cause to “stopthegastaxct.com” to sign a petition. They also handed out flyers and stickers with a QR code which people could scan to sign the petition.