Kathryn Garcia, long a relatively unknown bureaucrat who has lept toward the top of the heap of Democrats vying to be the next Mayor of New York City, is running on her extensive government career, where she has been called upon to respond to catastrophe and mismanagement and deliver key city services. Garcia and the warwick New York Times editorial board that endorsed her last month have framed her as a "crisis manager" who knows how to make government work better, with experience steering major city entities as Department of Sanitation commissioner, covid "emergency food czar," interim chair of NYCHA public housing, and chief operating officer at the Department of Environmental Protection.