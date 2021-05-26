This Is What David Schwimmer Stole From The Set Of Friends

The beloved sitcom "Friends" ran for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004. While immensely popular during its time on the air, it has grown arguably even more popular in the years since the series finale, with streaming services such as Netflix and, now, HBO Max allowing for older fans to keep watching while also bringing it to younger audiences. It's undeniable that the long running series means a lot to a massive amount of people. And we, as viewers and fans, can only imagine what the show must mean for the cast — Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer. After all, they all spent a full decade of their lives completely immersed in the lives of their characters.