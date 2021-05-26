Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

Air travel could beat pre-pandemic level by 2023: IATA

techxplore.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGlobal air passenger numbers could rebound from the coronavirus pandemic to top 2019 levels by 2023, the International Air Transport Association predicted on Wednesday. With much of the world still suffering from the spread of the virus and travel restrictions, travellers are expected to number just 52 percent of the pre-crisis level this year, IATA forecast, rising to 88 percent next year.

techxplore.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iata#Air Transport#Global Travel#Iata#General Aviation#Icao#Civil Aviation#Average Annual Growth#Travellers#Annual Levels#Passenger Numbers#Population#Governments#Testing#Crisis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Health
News Break
International Travel
News Break
Air Travel
News Break
Travel
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Alaska Statesimpleflying.com

Alaska Airlines Sees Leisure Bookings Return To Pre-Pandemic Levels

The rebound in domestic travel is benefiting Alaska Airlines, with leisure travel bookings almost back to pre-pandemic levels. The Seattle-based airline, which has recently cemented its place as the fifth-largest carrier in the United States, says it saw a definite change for the better around March. Things are looking optimistic,...
Industrytravelweekly.com

IATA's air traffic forecast ticks upward

Air traffic during 2021 will be 52% of the 2019 level, according to the latest IATA forecast. The figure is up slightly from IATA's most recent forecast in November that traffic for this year would be 50% of the 2019 level. Strong recovery in domestic markets is driving the more...
Lifestylehotelbusiness.com

Siteminder: Global booking momentum exceeds 60% of pre-pandemic levels

Booking momentum has rallied by more than 15% month-on-month, to now sit above 60% of pre-pandemic levels for the first time since March of 2020, according to Siteminder’s World Hotel Index. And while the markets in the Pacific and Americas have remained largely stable, it’s been the long-awaited recommencement of European booking activity that’s helped to drive the fresh momentum.
Lifestyleroutesonline.com

Analysis: US-Mexico market exceeds pre-pandemic levels

The FAA has confirmed that Mexico’s aviation safety rating has been downgraded—a move that prevents Mexican carriers from adding new US routes and blocks the ability of US airlines to market and sell tickets with their names and designator codes on Mexican-operated flights. In a statement, the FAA said that...
Public Healthmorningstar.com

UK Consumer Confidence Recovers to Pre-Pandemic Levels in May

Consumer sentiment in the U.K. increased further in May amid the easing of virus-related restrictions, regaining all the ground lost to the pandemic. Market-research firm GfK's consumer-confidence barometer came in at minus 9 in May, up six points from April and matching the reading registered in March 2020, before confidence among British consumers plunged amid the virus-related lockdown.
Worldwibqam.com

IATA boss blames governments for prolonging travel crisis

PARIS/LONDON (Reuters) – The head of global airline industry body IATA blames overly risk-averse governments for prolonging the COVID-19 crisis for the travel sector but expects the outlook to brighten in the second half of the year. IATA Director General Willie Walsh, the former boss of British Airways owner IAG,...
EconomyBBC

UK tourism spending 'worth just half of pre-pandemic level'

UK tourism is set for a slow recovery from the pandemic, with spending by holidaymakers this year expected to be just half the level of 2019. Forecasts by the VisitBritain agency indicate that domestic tourism will be worth £51.4bn in 2021, down from £91.6bn two years ago. Its forecast for...
Public HealthPosted by
MarketWatch

Airline stocks in broad rally after Memorial Day travelers reaches pre-pandemic levels

Shares of air carriers enjoyed a broad rally Tuesday, after data showing that the number of travelers over the Memorial Day weekend reached pre-pandemic levels. Throughput data provided by the Transportation Security Administration showed that 7,116,027 people went through TSA checkpoints during the four days from Friday through Monday. That total included 1,959,593 travelers on Friday, the highest daily total since March 7, 2020, or before the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020. There were 1,900,179 travelers on Monday, according to the TSA, and 1,605,810 on Saturday and 1,650,454 on Sunday. The U.S. Global Jets ETF rallied 1.8% in morning trading. Among the sector's more actively traded shares, American Airlines Group Inc. hiked up 3.1%, United Airlines Holdings Inc. advanced 2.4%, Delta Air Lines Inc. climbed 1.4%, JetBlue Airways Corp. rose 2.0% and Southwest Airlines Co. tacked on 0.8%. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 gained 0.4%.
Travelairlineweekly.com

What Travel Recovery, Asks Swiss International Air Lines

Europeans may be flocking to Mediterranean beaches for getaways delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, but — at least at Swiss International Air Lines — the rise in leisure bookings belies a broader travel recovery. “We regretfully still see no signs of any broader structural recovery of the air transport sector,”...
Public HealthWNMT AM 650

German economy likely to reach pre-pandemic level in H2 – Kukies

BERLIN (Reuters) – The German economy is likely to reach its pre-pandemic level in the second half of the year, as falling coronavirus infections and progress in the vaccination campaign enable a solid recovery, Deputy Finance Minister Joerg Kukies said on Tuesday. In a briefing on Germany’s financial stability, Bundesbank...
Public Healthinvesting.com

Airlines urge G7 nations to loosen COVID border stance

PARIS (Reuters) - Global airlines urged the G7 rich nations on Wednesday to agree to use more flexible data-based methods when deciding whether to keep borders closed in response to COVID-19, rather than maintaining blanket rules that disrupt travel. The head of the International Air Transport Association, Willie Walsh, told...
Industryfreightwaves.com

Air cargo capacity recovers slowly at 50% below pre-pandemic levels

Between the pressures of capacity demand, global vaccine distribution and plummeting passenger travel, the air cargo industry has been through the wringer ⁠— and it’s not quite over. FreightWaves’ Director of Market Intelligence Zach Strickland sat down with Ray Wood, head of global carrier management at World Courier, an AmerisourceBergen Company, to discuss how the air cargo market has adjusted and maintained strong relationships with customers.
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

UK petrol sales hit pre-pandemic levels

LONDON (Reuters) - UK demand for road fuel - mainly petrol and diesel - has returned to pre-pandemic levels, official data released on Thursday showed, after the country eased coronavirus-related restrictions following a successful vaccination programme. Fuel consumption dropped sharply in March 2020 as the UK government announced tight restrictions...