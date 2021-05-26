Here's What to Do With Those Fresh-Cut Flowers as Soon as You Get Home

As the summer months get closer, we think it’s time to put some extra love into our backyards. We have a feeling that after the year we’ve all had, we will be spending as much time outside in the fresh air as possible. One of our favorite ways to brighten up a backyard or front porch is by adding beautiful flowers. They bring a pop of color to any space and we think they make just about anything feel more welcoming. Costco has some incredible plants that are pre-potted and ready to be shown off including their potted lavender trees and potted succulent plants. They even sell a bench that doubles as a planter. Their latest garden section item? A beautiful potted hydrangea plant that can seriously elevate any space.