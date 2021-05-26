Cancel
Gardening

Here's What to Do With Those Fresh-Cut Flowers as Soon as You Get Home

By Real Simple Editors
Real Simple
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome blooms require a little TLC to remain in tip-top shape. Popular flowers, such as hydrangeas, roses, tulips, and lilies all benefit from some extra attention to help them look their best. Simple steps, such as hydrating the blooms before arranging a bouquet or providing support to flowers that tend to droop, can make all the difference. In the book Flower School: A Practical Guide to the Art of Flower Arranging, Calvert Crary advises how to care for the flower varieties below as soon as you get home. Follow these steps for better bouquets.

