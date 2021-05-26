Cancel
The Forgotten Mel Gibson War Movie That's Heating Up On Netflix

By Dany Roth
Looper
Looper
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The action movie genre is extremely elastic. You can make an action movie out of almost anything — army vets pushed to the extreme, robots from the future, aliens set to invade the Earth, basically everything the mind can conjure. One of the most popular genres of action movie, though, is the historical action movie: see "Gladiator," "300," "Dunkirk," "1917," and the list goes on. Something you'll notice as a common theme among historical action movies is that they tend to focus on people surviving war. And arguably one of the filmmakers who did it best, long before the usual suspects we think of now, is Mel Gibson.

